Elizabeth City man pistol-whipped during armed robbery

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Elizabeth City man was sent to the hospital Monday night after being pistol-whipped during a robbery.

Elizabeth City police said they were called to the 400 block of Bell Street just after 9:00 p.m. for the robbery.

Alfonso Perez told police he was offered a ride home from North Hughes Boulevard, and during the ride the man was hit in the face with a gun and robbed of an undisclosed amount of money and his cell phone.

The 47-year-old Perez was able to escape and get help. He was treated at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information on the armed robbery and assault should call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

