ECU women’s basketball to host perennial top-five foe South Carolina in December

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU Athletics) - The East Carolina women’s basketball team is slated to play host to the South Carolina Gamecocks in a non-conference tilt on Dec. 30 in Minges Coliseum, game time to be announced at a later date.

The Pirates and Gamecocks both enter the 2023-24 season with a lot of promise. For East Carolina, the starting five of an American Athletic Conference Tournament championship team returns to Greenville. In addition, the Pirates bring in another talented class featuring top-100 talent and scoring threats abound.

For South Carolina, the team looks to avenge an Elite Eight loss and get back to the promise of their 2022 NCAA Championship all while bolstering yet another top-five recruiting class. Expectations will be high as has become the norm for the Gamecocks as ESPN places Dawn Staley’s bunch at No. 8 in their Way-Too-Early Top 25.

East Carolina has faced off with South Carolina 16 times throughout the program’s history with two wins all-time against the Gamecocks. Most recently, the teams met in the 2015 Carolinas Classic in Myrtle Beach where the Pirates fell 88-57. The most noteworthy matchup, though, came in 1982 in the first-contested NCAA Tournament where East Carolina fought hard but ultimately fell short by a score of 79-54. All-America Mary (Denkler) Schoof led the team with 14 points in the game. Be on the lookout for the Pirates’ full 2023-24 non-conference slate, to be announced in the coming weeks. Information on season and single-game tickets will be released at a later date.

