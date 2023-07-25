ECU football picked to finish sixth in AAC Media Preseason Poll
Tulane the favorite to win the AAC this year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football spoke at AAC Media Day today in Texas. The Pirates are picked sixth in the AAC Preseason Media Poll.
2023 American Athletic Conference Preseason Football Media Poll
Team (First Place Votes) - Points
1. Tulane (20) - 457
2. UTSA (9) - 440
3. SMU (3) - 397
4. Memphis (1) - 362
5. Florida Atlantic - 312
6. East Carolina - 303
7. North Texas - 261
8. UAB (1) - 209
9. Navy - 199
10. Temple - 182
11. Tulsa - 160
12. Rice - 138
13. South Florida - 86
14. Charlotte – 64
Head Coach Mike Houston is entering his fifth season leading the Pirates coming off two Bowl trips and a Birmingham Bowl title the last time they played.
ECU kicks off the season at Michigan on September 2nd. The Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh will likely be suspended for that game for recruiting violations.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.