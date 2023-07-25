ECU football picked to finish sixth in AAC Media Preseason Poll

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football spoke at AAC Media Day today in Texas. The Pirates are picked sixth in the AAC Preseason Media Poll.

2023 American Athletic Conference Preseason Football Media Poll

Team (First Place Votes) - Points

1. Tulane (20) - 457

2. UTSA (9) - 440

3. SMU (3) - 397

4. Memphis (1) - 362

5. Florida Atlantic - 312

6. East Carolina - 303

7. North Texas - 261

8. UAB (1) - 209

9. Navy - 199

10. Temple - 182

11. Tulsa - 160

12. Rice - 138

13. South Florida - 86

14. Charlotte – 64

Head Coach Mike Houston is entering his fifth season leading the Pirates coming off two Bowl trips and a Birmingham Bowl title the last time they played.

Year 5 loading🔜.. pic.twitter.com/LfUCo9rYzs — East Carolina Pirates (@ECUAthletics) July 25, 2023

The best fans in the country 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/9xIJUbutR3 — East Carolina Pirates (@ECUAthletics) July 25, 2023

ECU kicks off the season at Michigan on September 2nd. The Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh will likely be suspended for that game for recruiting violations.

