Duplin County lawyer announces campaign for state attorney general

Charles M. Ingram announced his campaign to seek the Democratic nomination for North Carolina...
Charles M. Ingram announced his campaign to seek the Democratic nomination for North Carolina Attorney General.(Charles M. Ingram)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A lawyer from Eastern Carolina has announced his campaign for the Democratic nomination for North Carolina attorney general.

Charles Ingram, a Duplin County native, says he’s running for the role with no intention of seeking a higher office.

“I just want to be the people’s lawyer,” said Ingram.

The Navy veteran has 42 years of experience practicing law. He served in the United States Naval Reserve for 30 years with active duty in Operation Desert Storm. Ingram served in the Office of Judge Advocate General, retiring with the rank of captain.

A few of his platforms include defending constitutional voting rights for North Carolina citizens, defending women’s privacy and reproductive health rights, and fighting drug companies and prescription benefit management companies to lower the price of prescription drugs.

The former volunteer fireman and member of the Duplin County Juvenile Justice Task Force says he would be “a progressive voice with common-sense values.”

The election date for the role is November 5, 2024.

The current Attorney General Josh Stein announced a bid for Governor earlier this year.

