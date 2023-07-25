Chris Edwards set to follow in his late mentor's footsteps into the booth at his Alma Mater ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Sports Properties announced last week ECU alum Chris Edwards will be its new Director of Broadcasting.

A chance to call his old school’s games and share his passion for people.

“There have been a lot of emotions over the last 4-5 days. My phone has not stopped buzzing and ringing. All the nice texts and social media posts have been really overwhelming,” says Edwards, “It never has been work. I get paid to sit there at talk about a football game, a basketball game, or a baseball game. I realize how fortunate and how blessed I am. I am just happy to be the guy to sit in the seat for hopefully the next 30 years.”

Edwards follows the late Jeff Charles. The loss still felt across Pirate Nation after he passed away unexpectedly this year. But following Charles lead is something Chris has done throughout his whole career. As far back as his Freshman year of college.

“I was telling him how I was looking to get into some play-by-play. I was trying to do some high school basketball on the radio. Jeff said here’s my chart. Ask me any questions that you have. He was a great sounding board early in my career and he was a great sounding board as in the last few years,” Edwards says, “Following Jeff’s footsteps is an honor, it’s a privilege. It is not something I take lightly. Jeff is always going to be the ‘Voice of the Pirates’ in my mind. I’m just the guy that gets to sit in the chair next. I’m going to tell the stories of our athletes and of our coaches, and our teams. It’s going to sound different than Jeff did because there is only going to be one Jeff Charles.”

Edwards starts in his new role on August 7th.

