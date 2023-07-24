Wayne County man collects $1 million Mega Millions win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Pikeville man took a chance and turned a $2 lottery ticket into a $1 million payday.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that Casma Omeally of Pikeville matched all five white balls during Friday’s Mega Millions drawing to win $1 million.

Omeally bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from Pikeville Mini Mart on South Goldsboro Street in Pikeville last week and collected his winnings at lottery headquarters in Raleigh today, taking home $712,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

With no big winner Friday night, the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $820 million jackpot for Tuesday. which ranks as the fifth largest in the game’s history.

According to lottery officials, Wayne County has received state grants totaling $30 million from monies raised by the lottery to help build a new elementary school.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

