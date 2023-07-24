Warning issued after investigation into Pulp Road Fire

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Forest Service has completed its investigation into last month’s Pulp Road Fire.

The wildfire at the Green Swamp Nature Preserve in Supply started June 13 and wasn’t 100 percent contained until June 29 at 15,642 acres.

According to NC Forest Service spokesperson Philip Jackson, a warning was issued to N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission regional forester Ken Shughart, who submitted the burning permit application.

The Wildlife Resources Commission also will reimburse the N.C. Forest Service roughly $350,000 for the agency’s services to contain the fire.

The Commission also will conduct an internal review to see if it can improve its prescribed fire program.

