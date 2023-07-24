Two people wounded in afternoon Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were shot this afternoon in one Greenville neighborhood.

Greenville police said they were called to apartments on Best Road around 4:30 p.m.

Best Road is off of B’s Barbeque Road.

Officers say they found a man who had been shot while the second victim ended up at ECU Health Medical Center by private vehicle.

Police do not know the conditions of the two people shot, but they do believe it was a targeted shooting.

