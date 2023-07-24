Advertise With Us
Two men arrested after shooting at Winterville intersection

Labrian Perkins, David Wilks
Labrian Perkins, David Wilks(Pitt County jail)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are in jail after an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles in Winterville earlier this month.

Labrian Perkins, of Walstonburg is charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, and discharging a weapon into occupied property, while David Wilks, of Ayden, was charged with one count of attempted first degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Both men were arrested on Friday.

Winterville police say the shooting happened at Mills Street and Laurie Ellis Road on July 1st around 9 p.m. Perkins was in one vehicle, while Wilks and a woman were in the other, according to police.

Between eight and 10 shots were fired with bullets hitting both vehicles. Police said both Perkins and Wilks had been in a relationship with the woman and that led to the shooting.

The 38-year-old Perkins was jailed on a $500,000 bond, while Wilks, who is 41, was given a $300,000 bond.

