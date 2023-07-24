Advertise With Us
Two arrested on drug charges in Wayne County

Jonathan Frizzelle and Joshua Waters
Jonathan Frizzelle and Joshua Waters(Wayne County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men were arrested on methamphetamine charges Saturday after a joint investigation between the Lenoir and Wayne County Sheriff’s Offices.

According to deputies, both Sheriff’s offices had gotten complaints about two men possibly selling drugs near the county line.

Deputies say that they pulled the two suspects, Joshua Waters and Jonathan Frizelle, over on NC 55 near Mount Olive on Saturday.

During the traffic stop, deputies say they found methamphetamine and a loaded handgun in the car.

Deputies said that Frizzelle attempted to run away on foot, but he was quickly caught and arrested.

Waters was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Frizzelle was charged with one count of trafficking in methamphetamine, one count of resisting a public officer, and one out-of-state governor’s warrant.

Both of the men received secured bonds in Wayne County.

Labrian Perkins, David Wilks
Two men arrested after shooting at Winterville intersection
The mother of a murder victim makes an emotion plea for information to help solve the crime.
