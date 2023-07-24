Advertise With Us
Pamlico County man sentenced to prison for trafficking heroin

Hubert Monk Jr was sentenced to 15-20 years in prison.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A Pamlico County man was sentenced on Monday to up to 20 years in prison for heroin charges.

Superior Court Judge Clinton D. Rowe sentenced 55-year-old Hubert Monk, Jr. of Bayboro to between 15 and 20 years in prison following a three-day trial where a Carteret County jury found Monk guilty of guilty verdicts of trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by manufacturing, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

In addition to the 15-20 year sentence, he was sentenced to three years of supervised probation once released from prison.

According to Carteret County deputies, they were watching a Jeep Cherokee in Newport when they saw what they say was a hand-to-hand drug sale take place.

Deputies say when they stopped the Jeep, Monk was driving, and several of the people inside admitted to having drugs on them as well as in the Jeep.

When deputies searched the Jeep they said they found a hidden compartment in the driver’s door that had heroin and methamphetamine hidden in it.

Deputies said they also found $1598 in cash on Monk as well as keys to a safe that deputies say was found when they searched Monk’s home.

According to deputies, the safe had $1,095 in cash, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, digital scales, and a ledger that showed a record of drug sales.

