Gov. Cooper kicks off public school supply drive

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper announced today begins the Governor’s School Supply Drive.

The governor encourages people across the state to donate school supplies to public schools and their students and faculty. This comes in response to situations where teachers have had to gather these supplies themselves.

Like in the past, the State Employee Credit Union and Communities in Schools of North Carolina will partner with the state to collect the supplies.

Requested supplies include:

Paper - all types, including copy paper

Pens and pencils

Crayons and markers

Dry erase markers

USB flash drives

Spiral notebooks

Sanitizing wipes

Tissues

“As we fight for better teacher pay and more resources for public schools as the legislature debates the budget, it’s important to remember that teachers are already dipping into their own pockets to purchase classroom supplies for the new year,” said Governor Cooper. “Donating school supplies is a way to support our teachers while helping to give them the respect they deserve.”

The drive will run from today, July 24, until August 18.

After the drive is over, the supplies will be distributed through volunteers and the governor’s cabinet members.

