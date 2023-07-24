Gas prices on the rise across the state with New Bern as an exception

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices across the state are increasing, but New Bern is not seeing the same increase.

Gas prices in North Carolina are on the rise, and residents are not excited about it, Jacksonville is one of the areas where gas prices continue to increase.

“I probably put 75 dollars a day in the gas tank,” said Jimmy Kellum, a resident in Jacksonville. I thought it was too much. Gas prices here last week were $3.10, and now they are $3.49 today. I travel every day.”

The BP in New Bern is one of the only locations that has gas for less than $3. New Bern resident Jim McLawhorn noticed the change in cost between the areas while driving.

“Gas in New Bern is about 40 cents a gallon cheaper for diesel and regular is about the same,” said McLawhorn. “Right now New Bern is the best place to fill up if you have to fill up.”

Last week, gas prices increased by 7.1 cents per gallon according to Gas Buddy. Jacksonville residents see a trend in the area, which they think is affiliated with the higher prices.

“I know we are a military town,” said Kellum. “New Bern is mostly people traveling or coming to see the sights and stuff, but they always seem to be a little higher in Jacksonville.”

Even McLawhorn heard from a colleague about the increase in price which seemed to coincide with when Marines are about to get paid.

“I think it is due to the military base,” said McLawhorn. “I’ve noticed that some of the gas stations in Jacksonville raise their prices when it starts getting close to the military payday. I even had one clerk tell me they did.”

Many residents in Jacksonville and New Bern try to make up for the rising costs. McLawhorn commutes back and forth from Wilmington because he is moving to that area. When he is not traveling and moving, he drives a normal car and saves money.

“I normally drive a car,” said McLawhorn. “This gets 15 miles to the gallon and a car gets 30 and the car is gas and not diesel which is also cheaper.”

Raleigh is one of the only cities in North Carolina with cheaper gas, but New Bern has the lowest prices in Eastern North Carolina.

North Carolina gas prices have increased more than two cents per gallon, which means the state average is currently $3.38 per gallon.

