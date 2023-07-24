Family of Planet Fitness murder victim speaking out

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a man murdered in the parking lot of a Greenville gym will be speaking out for the first time.

Jayden Harrison was shot in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas Langston Road just after midnight on July 4th.

At first, police listed the 21-year-old man’s death as suspicious, but an autopsy found that he had been shot.

Police this morning said they have received very little information to help them solve Harrison’s murder, despite several appeals for people to come forward.

The man’s family, police, and the district attorney’s office will hold a news conference this afternoon in an appeal to the public for tips in Harrison’s murder.

Anyone with information on the shooting death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777. A reward of up to $2,500 is available for information that leads to an arrest.

