ENC county hosts safety training for law enforcement and educators

TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Today, a room was filled at Columbia Early College High School as the I Love U Guys Foundation hosted a training to help Tyrrell County and surrounding counties come together with their law enforcement agency and learn how to improve their safety protocols.

“This is major for Tyrrell County schools,” said Tyrrell Elementary School Principal Mary Bridges. “I’ve never had this training before, and I felt today was amazing, and I am definitely more prepared to go back to the school and put some things in place to help my staff be more prepared.”

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., school and emergency management leaders learned why it’s important to make a plan ahead of time and how to communicate with each other in the case of an emergency.

Tyrrell County’s Superintendent Karen Roseboro, who has seen active shooter situations in her previous district, proposed the idea of the training, saying she knew Tyrrell County needed to make sure they were able to communicate with them being in a rural area.

“Having a standard protocol with less steps for staff and emergency management personnel to remember will be critical in response time,” said Roseboro. “Also, communication, and collaboration amongst the two entities because at the end of the day, we have the same goal and that’s safety.”

The Columbia Middle and High School Resource Officer who planned the event said that this specific training is one of the best for his county since it makes the plan simple for everyone to execute in case of an emergency.

“It’s easy to understand it cuts through a lot of red tape,” said SRO Trevon Franks. “Especially in the event of an emergency or something. the plain language talks the whole 9 yards.”

According to Franks, all of the schools in Tyrrell County will also be getting metal detectors installed soon, along with training for the school’s staff.

