Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Storms increasing in coverage tonight; Hotter weather arrives next week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Parts of ENC are at a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather later tonight as a disturbance moves across the area during the overnight hours. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall. These conditions may last into early Monday as any remaining showers and thunderstorms that do form, clears off the coast.

Heading into this upcoming week, heat and humidity could reach dangerous levels with heat indices possibly reaching 105 degrees. High pressure and an upper level ridge will gradually build over the Southeast throughout the work week leading to sunny and drier days with temperatures climbing back into the mid 90s for highs with overnight temperatures reaching mid 70s. If you are going to be outdoors for a prolonged period of time, be sure to stay hydrated, apply the sunscreen and take frequent breaks as needed.

TROPICS : Don has now downgraded to TROPICAL STORM status yet again.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.