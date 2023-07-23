Advertise With Us
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Marginal Risk for SEVERE WEATHER continues

Foggy start to Sunday in many parts of ENC
Natalie Parsons - WITN
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER(NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER)
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many areas across Eastern North Carolina will be waking up to foggy conditions. Below shows exactly where and if it’s your neck of the woods just know that these foggy conditions are expected to clear out by 9 a.m. on Sunday.

FOGGY CONDITIONS FOR ENC (7.23.20230)
Sunday will start out fairly quiet with the chance for a few sprinkles early on. The northern portion of the viewing area has the potential to see lots of sunshine early on with clouds primarily sticking to the south. High of 89F.

Parts of ENC are at a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather starting Sunday afternoon through the evening and into Monday morning. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall. Below are the specific areas that could be impacted by storms:

SEVERE WEATHER THREAT (7.23.2023)
The Rip Current risk has been updated on Sunday to a LOW risk along the Crystal Coast, Southern and Northern Outer Bank areas. Regardless of the risk, it’s important to always exercise caution when going in for a dip at any of our area’s beaches throughout the summer months because rip currents can potentially be deadly.

RIP CURRENTS: CRYSTAL COAST (7.23.2023)
RIP CURRENTS: SOUTHERN OUTER BANKS (7.23.2023)
RIP CURRENTS: NORTHERN OUTER BANKS (7.23.2023)
TROPICS: Don has now strengthened to a CATEGORY ONE HURRICANE. Will it impact the Carolinas? For all the details, please CLICK HERE!

