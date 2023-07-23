Don downgrades to Tropical Storm status

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As per the latest advisory, once again Tropical Storm Don has seen his maximum sustained winds decrease down to around 65-mph with higher gusts. Don is moving north-northeast at 16-mph and has a center pressure of 993-mb. And his tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90-miles from the center.

TROPICAL STORM DON (7.23.2023) (WITN)

The storm will not lead to any sort of impacts for the U.S. as the track of Don continues to loop around the waters. He’s heading into colder waters as he’s currently around 320-miles southeast of Cape Race Newfoundland.

As of now, no tropical cyclone watches or warnings have been issued. It’s expected that Tropical Storm Don will further weaken, and could lose his TROPICAL characteristics either Sunday night or Monday.

The National Hurricane Center is also tracking a strong tropical wave located midway between the Antilles and the coast of Africa, that area has a 60% chance of development over the 3-7 days as it moves westward towards the Antilles. If it develops over the next few days, the next name on the list is Emily

