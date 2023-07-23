Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father

FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.(None)
By 16 News Now and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - A 5-year-old boy is dead after being accidentally run over by their father Saturday night in South Bend, Indiana, WNDU reports.

Police responded to a report of a child not breathing around 10:30 p.m.

Residents and witnesses at the Castle Point Apartments initially believed the father turned a gun on his child. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the father accidentally ran over the child in the parking lot of the complex playground.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black Titanium lottery scratch-off game
Greenville man wins big with lottery birthday present
A local man was found dead in Bath Creek this morning.
Beaufort County balloonist passes away
Carteret County deputies say they’ve been looking for Timothy Gray since last year.
Lenoir County man jailed on child sex crimes in Carteret County
United States' Alex Morgan (13) and Savannah DeMelo (9) celebrate a goal by teammate Sophia...
Sophia Smith scores twice for US in 3-0 victory over Vietnam to open Women’s World Cup

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been issued for Ta'yonni Jackson. Police say she is with Caleb Williams...
Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old Georgia girl believed to be in ‘extreme danger’
NATALIE FIRST ALERT 0723
Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine,...
The latest Russian strike on Ukraine’s Odesa leaves 1 dead, many hurt and a cathedral badly damaged
Nicholas Hartnett, owner of Pure Power Solar, holds a panel as his company installs a solar...
One year old, US climate law is already turbocharging clean energy technology