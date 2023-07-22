Zookeepers thought this gorilla was male until it gave birth to a baby

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (Gray News) - Zookeepers in Ohio say they got a surprise Thursday when a gorilla they thought was a male suddenly started giving birth.

According to the Ohio Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, an 8-year-old gorilla named Sully became a mother for the first time.

So, what could have led to the gender mix-up?

Officials said veterinarians at the zoo where Sully was born took a hands-off approach with their care as she was a healthy baby being cared for by her mother.

And when she came to the Columbus Zoo she was identified as a male.

The animal care team said Sully has been in good health over the years and they haven’t needed to perform any medical interventions or inspect her too closely.

The team also said that it’s hard to tell the sex of younger gorillas until they reach age 8 as they are similar in size.

Sully and her new baby girl are in good health, according to the zoo.

A DNA test will be done later to determine the father of the newborn gorilla.

