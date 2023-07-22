Advertise With Us
Tropical Storm Don strengthens to 65-mph posing no threat to the U.S.

The fourth named storm of the hurricane season, Tropical Storm Don, is circling the central Atlantic
By Natalie Parsons and Russell James
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 11:00 a.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Don has gained some strength as it’s current maximum sustained winds have increased to around 65-mph with higher gusts. Don is moving northward at 13-mph and has a center pressure of 995-mb.

DON (7.22.2023)
DON (7.22.2023)(WITN)

The storm will not lead to any sort of impacts for the U.S. as the track of Don continues to loop around the waters west of the Azores. This circular movement will continue through the coming weekend. No tropical cyclone watches or warnings have been issued.

The National Hurricane Center is also tracking a strong tropical wave located midway between the Antilles and the coast of Africa That area has a 70% chance of development over the 3-7 days as it moves westward towards the Antilles. If it develops over the next few days the next name on the list is Emily

