Tropical Storm Don strengthens to 60 mph, poses no threat to the U.S.

The fourth named storm of the hurricane season, Tropical Storm Don, is circling the central Atlantic
By Russell James
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 11:00 PM advisory, Tropical Storm Don currently have maximum sustained winds around 60 mph with higher gusts, Don managed to gain a bit more strength this evening as it continues to move towards the northwest. The storm will not lead to any sort of impacts for the U.S. as the track of Don continues to loop around the waters west of the Azores. This circular movement will continue through the coming weekend. No tropical cyclone watches or warnings have been issued.

Don is expected to remain over open waters
Don is expected to remain over open waters(Russell James)

The National Hurricane Center is also tracking a strong tropical wave located midway between the Antilles and the coast of Africa That area has a 70% chance of development over the 3-7 days as it moves westward towards the Antilles. If it develops over the next few days the next name on the list is Emily

Odds of development within 48 hours: 50%, within 7 days: 70. Invest 95-L will gradually...
Odds of development within 48 hours: 50%, within 7 days: 70. Invest 95-L will gradually continue to move towards the west over the coming days(Russell James)

