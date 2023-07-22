Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Weekend of 80s then 90s return this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a week of a few days with a heat index over 100-degrees, ENC will see a slight “cool” down into the 80s this weekend and into the start of the new week. Expecting to see a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday with a high of 88F. But we do have a 20-30% chance to see some afternoon and evening isolated thunderstorms primarily along the coast. Partly cloud skies through the overnight expecting a low nearing 70F.

Sunday will start out fairly quiet with the chance for a few sprinkles early on. The northern portion of the viewing area has the potential to see lots of sunshine early on with clouds primarily sticking to the south. High of 89F.

Sunday afternoon into the afternoon through Morning morning is when you’ll want to make sure to stay weather aware as there’s a 30-50% chance for isolated thunderstorms to roll through the area. These storms do not necessarily pose a severe threat, but then can bring a few rumbles of thunder and lightning. These isolated storms will be seen throughout ENC from about 2-10 p.m. on Sunday then the early morning hours of Monday. (Make sure to download the WITN Weather so you can stay in the know for everything with these storms!)

Humidity will decrease slightly, creating a more comfortable weekend compared to what we’ve seen the past several weekends.

Rip current risk has been updated with the Crystal Coast, Southern and Northern Outer Bank areas now at a LOW risk for rip currents. Regardless of the risk, it’s important to always exercise caution when going in for a dip at any of our area beaches throughout the summer months.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Don continues to carve out a broad loop over the central Atlantic. Don is forecast to maintain tropical storm strength as it curves northward passing east of Newfoundland by late in the weekend. Development of a separate system in the Atlantic is possible by the middle of next week. Right now, that tropical wave is located midway between the Antilles and the coast of Africa and has a 60% chance of development over the 3-7 days as it moves westward.

