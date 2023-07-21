Two men nabbed in Virginia for 2021 Kinston murder

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Virginia for a double shooting two years ago that killed one Kinston man and injured another.

Ernest McCotter, of Hampton, Virginia and Deshawn Maye, of Kinston were caught Thursday in Hampton.

They are charged with the March 14, 2021 murder of Jerome Gadson, 36, of Kinston. Family members say Gadson was a father of eight children.

Gadson and another man were shot on Old Snow Hill Road.

Police said this month they were able to get vital information on the cold case and get warrants for the two men.

Virginia State Police, the SBI Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and Kinston police arrested the two yesterday. The men are awaiting a court hearing in Virginia before being returned to Lenoir County to face the murder charge.

