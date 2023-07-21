Swim Guide: Havelock creek fails to meet water-quality standards for 8th week

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - According to Sound Rivers, Slocum Creek in Havelock continues to be plagued by water-quality problems. For an eighth week running, water sampled from the site has failed to meet state and federal recreational water quality standards.

As part of an investigation launched last week by Sound Rivers, Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop collected water samples from four sites on the west prong of Slocum Creek this week: all four of the samples came back with high levels of the fecal bacteria enterococci.

Earlier this week the Town of Havelock reported an 87,000-gallon wastewater spill into the east prong of the creek, the town is still looking for the cause of that spill.

“There are a lot of unknowns here, but we’re trying to track down the source of the ongoing pollution on the west prong of the creek, and the spill on the east prong is one piece of a larger picture of ongoing systemic issues in the city’s sewage infrastructure,” Krop said.

The Town of Havelock is currently under a Special Order of Consent with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, which has a deadline of January 2024 to fix the sewage issues.

Slocum Creek is the only water access open to the public in the Havelock area. The risks associated with recreating in water with elevated levels of fecal bacteria are gastrointestinal illness and skin infections for both pets and humans

All other Lower Neuse sites tested weekly for the Swim Guide program were clear.

On the Tar-Pamlico, Pamlico Plantation in Washington and Wright’s Creek in Belhaven also did not meet water-quality standards.

Each week, a team of Sound Rivers volunteers gathers water samples at 54 popular recreation sites from the Piedmont to the Pamlico Sound.

Sound Rivers’ staff test samples for E. coli in fresh water and enterococci in salt water and pass/fail results are released to the public, providing an easy way to find out where it’s safe to swim.

