Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Weekend relief ahead; Hotter weather next week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After another toasty day across the east, temperatures will gradually drop into the middle 80s by sunset, followed by low to mid 70s during the overnight hours and into sunrise Saturday.

A cool front will approach the area late tonight and will hang around through Monday afternoon, helping to spark a few showers and slight rumble of thunder. Most spots will remain dry, especially further inland. Humidity will decrease slightly, creating a more comfortable weekend compared to what we’ve seen the past several weekends. Rain chances both Saturday and Sunday will run around 20% with just an isolated PM storm or two popping up.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Don continues to carve out a broad loop over the central Atlantic. Don is forecast to maintain tropical storm strength as it curves northward passing east of Newfoundland by late in the weekend. Development of a separate system in the Atlantic is possible by the middle of next week. Right now, that tropical wave is located midway between the Antilles and the coast of Africa and has a 60% chance of development over the 3-7 days as it moves westward.

