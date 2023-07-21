Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Pfizer will reopen tornado damaged plant; workers paid during closure

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The CEO of Pfizer says it will reopen its Rocky Mount plant, and said today the company will continue to pay employees during its closure.

The warehouse section of the massive plant was destroyed by Wednesday afternoon’s tornado. Fortunately, none of the 3,200 employees were injured.

Pfizer says the plant makes up 8% of all injectable anesthetic medicine that is used by hospitals in the United States. “We have a monumental task in front of us to make sure that we bring back to normal everything,” said CEO Albert Bourla.

The CEO did not give a specific timeline on when the plant would be back open other than to say it will take several weeks. He said before manufacturing can resume, power has to be restored, and sterilization standards met. Bourla add that all manufacturing supplies that were stored in the warehouse will need to be replaced.

“Nature is strong, it’s powerful, but so too is human ingenuity and human spirit,” said Bourla. “A great deal of work needs to be done here but I want to assure all we are committed. We will do it, we will bring things back to order and will be working lockstep with many of you today.”

A survey of the damage by the National Weather Service says the tornado reached EF-3 strength (winds between 136 and 165 mph). The tornado was on the ground for 16.5 miles.

The tornado initially touched down along the border of the Red Oak Community and Dortches at 12:25 p.m. The tornado crossed Interstate 95 just south of Highway 43 and then tracked east-northeastward to 9 miles ENE of Battleboro before finally dissipating around 12:58 p.m.

The Pfizer CEO said that currently there is a six-week inventory in circulation of all medicines made at the Rocky Mount plant.

“Many of the emergency room injectibles are made here. That is why our number one priority is to make sure we minimize supply disruption for these medicines because they are important and save lives,” added Bourla.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nash County tornado damage
Nash and Edgecombe counties begin cleanup, Pfizer plant closed until further notice
on highway 11
STICKY MESS: Tar tanker rollover closes Highway 11 in Lenoir County
California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.
Officers help deliver baby girl on side of road
John Chandler Caldwell
Mt. Olive coach indicted on indecent liberties charges from time as high school coach
Christ Edwards
ECU Sports Properties announces new “Voice of the Pirates” broadcast announcer

Latest News

The Potters Hill Fire Department says it happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Mary...
Motorcyclist airlifted after Jones County crash
Black Titanium lottery scratch-off game
Greenville man wins big with lottery birthday present
Crews with the Mount Olive Fire Department fight a fire in the engine compartment of a...
Farm equipment damaged by fire near Mount Olive
Atlantic Beach announced completion of spring dredging project