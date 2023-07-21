Pfizer will reopen tornado damaged plant; workers paid during closure

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The CEO of Pfizer says it will reopen its Rocky Mount plant, and said today the company will continue to pay employees during its closure.

The warehouse section of the massive plant was destroyed by Wednesday afternoon’s tornado. Fortunately, none of the 3,200 employees were injured.

Pfizer says the plant makes up 8% of all injectable anesthetic medicine that is used by hospitals in the United States. “We have a monumental task in front of us to make sure that we bring back to normal everything,” said CEO Albert Bourla.

The CEO did not give a specific timeline on when the plant would be back open other than to say it will take several weeks. He said before manufacturing can resume, power has to be restored, and sterilization standards met. Bourla add that all manufacturing supplies that were stored in the warehouse will need to be replaced.

“Nature is strong, it’s powerful, but so too is human ingenuity and human spirit,” said Bourla. “A great deal of work needs to be done here but I want to assure all we are committed. We will do it, we will bring things back to order and will be working lockstep with many of you today.”

A survey of the damage by the National Weather Service says the tornado reached EF-3 strength (winds between 136 and 165 mph). The tornado was on the ground for 16.5 miles.

The tornado initially touched down along the border of the Red Oak Community and Dortches at 12:25 p.m. The tornado crossed Interstate 95 just south of Highway 43 and then tracked east-northeastward to 9 miles ENE of Battleboro before finally dissipating around 12:58 p.m.

The Pfizer CEO said that currently there is a six-week inventory in circulation of all medicines made at the Rocky Mount plant.

“Many of the emergency room injectibles are made here. That is why our number one priority is to make sure we minimize supply disruption for these medicines because they are important and save lives,” added Bourla.

