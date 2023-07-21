Advertise With Us
New Bern man charged with child sex crimes

Alexander Kuhn
Alexander Kuhn(Craven County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man is facing child sex crime charges.

Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that they arrested 32-year-old Alexander Kuhn of New Bern after a multi-agency investigation that included the sheriff’s office, the Department of Homeland Security, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

According to deputies, Kuhn was charged with indecent liberties with a child, solicitation of a child by computer, and first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Kuhn was taken to the Craven County Jail where he was given a $1,500,000 bond.

