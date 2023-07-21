Nash County Woman recovering in hospital after tornado strikes home

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man in the east says he lost everything after his home was flipped over by Wednesday’s tornado, while he was inside, along with his wife and dog.

A sight that shook Michael Poythress to the core Wednesday afternoon, when an EF-3 tornado with winds up to 150 miles per hour that crossed I-95 headed for his trailer off North Halifax Road in Dortches.

This pile of debris that was once his home is where he took cover with his wife and dog.

“And I was holding on to her and I’m holding on to my dog and I had my shoulder up against the bathroom door and the storm hit and we started tumbling over and over,” Poythress said.

His home was leveled to the ground and every tree beside the home was uprooted.

Poythress’ wife was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries..

Other neighbors also sustained damage.

Just a block away, Janice Haley’s home suffered minor roof damage and she says she saw the tornado form.

“It came across that field over there and I opened my door and I saw it and I knew it was a tornado so I closed my door and I dropped to my knees and started praying,” Haley said.

Thankfully no one was killed but several trees were knocked down and many neighbors are still without power.

Poythress pledges to rebuild the home he inherited from his father.

Click HERE for a link to his GoFundMe.

The width of the tornado’s path was estimated to be 600 yards or 6 football fields.

It was on the ground for 16 miles and injured 16 people.

