Motorcyclist airlifted after Jones County crash

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A motorcyclist was airlifted after a serious crash this morning in Jones County.

The Potters Hill Fire Department says it happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Mary Tate Road and Potters Hill Road, just inside Jones County.

The driver was thrown from their motorcycle but there’s no immediate word on their condition.

WITN has reached out to the Highway Patrol for more information on this crash.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.