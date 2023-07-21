Lenoir County man jailed on child sex crimes in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County man is in the Carteret County jail on child sex charges.

Carteret County deputies say they’ve been looking for Timothy Gray since last year.

They said the Deep Run man had managed to “stay under the radar” bouncing between Craven, Lenoir, and Wayne counties.

The 42-year-old Deep Run man was arrested early Friday morning by Lenoir County deputies.

The crimes happened in Carteret County back in 2016, and were reported in late 2021, according to deputies.

Gray has been charged with first-degree rape of a child and four counts of indecent liberties with a child and is jailed on a $450,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.