Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Lenoir County man jailed on child sex crimes in Carteret County

Carteret County deputies say they’ve been looking for Timothy Gray since last year.
Carteret County deputies say they’ve been looking for Timothy Gray since last year.(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County man is in the Carteret County jail on child sex charges.

Carteret County deputies say they’ve been looking for Timothy Gray since last year.

They said the Deep Run man had managed to “stay under the radar” bouncing between Craven, Lenoir, and Wayne counties.

The 42-year-old Deep Run man was arrested early Friday morning by Lenoir County deputies.

The crimes happened in Carteret County back in 2016, and were reported in late 2021, according to deputies.

Gray has been charged with first-degree rape of a child and four counts of indecent liberties with a child and is jailed on a $450,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nash County tornado damage
Nash and Edgecombe counties begin cleanup, Pfizer plant closed until further notice
on highway 11
STICKY MESS: Tar tanker rollover closes Highway 11 in Lenoir County
California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.
Officers help deliver baby girl on side of road
John Chandler Caldwell
Mt. Olive coach indicted on indecent liberties charges from time as high school coach
Christ Edwards
ECU Sports Properties announces new “Voice of the Pirates” broadcast announcer

Latest News

Friday 5:00 a.m. update
Tropical Storm Don’s strengthens to 60 mph
Sound Rivers' Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register takes a water sample to test for bacteria.
Swim Guide: Havelock creek fails to meet water-quality standards for 8th week
HSEC DONATIONS
FUR BABY FRIDAY: HSEC in need of donations
Alexander Kuhn
New Bern man charged with child sex crimes