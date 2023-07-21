Advertise With Us
Greenville man wins big with lottery birthday present

Black Titanium lottery scratch-off game(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man got a real birthday surprise when he received a winning scratch-off lottery ticket as a gift.

Omar Thaher said he received a $30 Black Titanium scratch-off ticket as a gift for his birthday - and won the first $100,000 prize in the new game.

“It was like a dream,” Thaher said. “I’ve never won anything before.”

Thaher went to lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday to collect his prize, which lottery officials say was $71,259 after taxes.

“I really, really needed this,” Thaher said. “I’m about to travel overseas for a family emergency so this came at the perfect time,”

Thaher said in addition to using the money for travel expenses, he plans to use it for a down payment on a new house.

According to lottery officials, The Black Titanium game debuted last month with six $4 million prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes. Five $4 million prizes and 15 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

