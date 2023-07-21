Greenville candidates enter municipal elections in final hours of filing deadline

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The deadline to file for municipal elections in North Carolina is Friday, but some candidates in Greenville waited until the eleventh hour. Candidates for the district four and five seats were vacant as of Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, candidates came to the Pitt County Board of Elections office to file for the position.

One of the seats up for re-election is in district four, where incumbent Rick Smiley says he will not run for a sixth term and step down in September.

“There’s other things I want to do and other priorities. I really do want to spend more time with my family. The Greenville Club, the Shephard Memorial Library are other things that I want to do that are important and I can’t really do them and be on the council at the same time. It’s time for other work and other play” says Smiley.

Chiropractor Robert McCarthy, who lost to Smiley in the last election, filed for the vacant seat on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, incumbent Les Robinson waited until Thursday to file for re-election in district five.

He says his decision to wait until the last minute was due to his busy schedule, mainly as an attorney for the past 38 years.

“I have farmland here and it’s been really extensive because I’m in court every single day. But, everybody that knows me knows I was going to file. Many people reached out to me and said are you going to file, and I said absolutely I’ve just been really busy” says Robinson.

Time still remains for candidates to file. But with the deadline rapidly approaching, Pitt County Board of Elections director, Dave Davis, says there are still some rules to keep in mind.

“When people do the write-in they should be aware of that if they are writing in someone else’s name. Uh, certainly if they are writing in Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck that we see as well they’re not eligible, but we do have a good number of them. So, the person has to be eligible and qualified to hold that office” says Davis.

If no one filed by noon Friday for open seats, the local board of elections had the option of extending the filing period by five days or allowing voters to cast write-in ballots.

The deadline to file for the November seventh municipal elections is Friday at noon.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.