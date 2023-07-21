Advertise With Us
Goldsboro police K9s receive donated body armor

Goldsboro Police Department K9s Lark and Reno with body armor
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two police K9s here in Eastern Carolina were given extra protection by donators.

The Goldsboro Police Department says K9 Officers Lark and Reno have received bullet and stab protective vests.

Their vests came from Vested Interest in K9 after two donations were made for the K9s. Lark’s vest was sponsored by Elaine Miller in Lillington, NC embroidered with “Gifted by Angus and Tucker” and Reno’s from the National Police Association embroidered with “gifted by NationalPolice.org”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc has provided over 5,127 vests to K9s since the non-profit’s founding in 2009.

