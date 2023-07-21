FUR BABY FRIDAY: HSEC in need of donations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In this week’s “Fur Baby Friday,” we have a HAPPY TAIL for our viewers!!! As WITN is now hearing that little MIST has found his forever home. CONGRATS MIST!!! :)

FUR BABY FRIDAY: MIST (WITN)

But even though he has found his new family, here are the other fur-babies that we’ve featured on “Fur Baby Friday” whose search for a forever home continues:

GIA

GIA (7.14.2023) (WITN)

GUPPY

FUR BABY FRIDAY - GUPPY (7.7.2023) (WITN)

BUBBLES

FORMER FUR BABY FRIDAY: OUTLAW (WITN)

CHARLOTTE

"FUR BABY FRIDAY" CHARLOTTE (WITN)

DUSTIN

FUR BABY FRIDAY'S DUSTIN (WITN)

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is in need of some of the following items:

HSEC DONATIONS (WITN)

HSEC DONATIONS (WITN)

The rescue’s “Flower Power Fundraiser” is still ongoing through October if you’re interested in purchasing flowers.

FLOWER POWER FUNDRAISER (WITN)

***One more thing, and this one’s a biggy!!! The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina has been nominated for the “Best Non-Profit of Greenville” by the Daily Reflector. Voting starts on August 7 through August 20. The rescue really needs your VOTE to claim this title so please vote here: VOTE HERE! :)

