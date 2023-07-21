Advertise With Us
FUR BABY FRIDAY: HSEC in need of donations

And here are the latest fur-babies in need of a forever home
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In this week’s “Fur Baby Friday,” we have a HAPPY TAIL for our viewers!!! As WITN is now hearing that little MIST has found his forever home. CONGRATS MIST!!! :)

FUR BABY FRIDAY: MIST
FUR BABY FRIDAY: MIST(WITN)

But even though he has found his new family, here are the other fur-babies that we’ve featured on “Fur Baby Friday” whose search for a forever home continues:

GIA

GIA (7.14.2023)
GIA (7.14.2023)(WITN)

GUPPY

FUR BABY FRIDAY - GUPPY (7.7.2023)
FUR BABY FRIDAY - GUPPY (7.7.2023)(WITN)

BUBBLES

FORMER FUR BABY FRIDAY: OUTLAW
FORMER FUR BABY FRIDAY: OUTLAW(WITN)

CHARLOTTE

"FUR BABY FRIDAY" CHARLOTTE
"FUR BABY FRIDAY" CHARLOTTE(WITN)

DUSTIN

FUR BABY FRIDAY'S DUSTIN
FUR BABY FRIDAY'S DUSTIN(WITN)

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is in need of some of the following items:

HSEC DONATIONS
HSEC DONATIONS(WITN)
HSEC DONATIONS
HSEC DONATIONS(WITN)

The rescue’s “Flower Power Fundraiser” is still ongoing through October if you’re interested in purchasing flowers.

FLOWER POWER FUNDRAISER
FLOWER POWER FUNDRAISER(WITN)

***One more thing, and this one’s a biggy!!! The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina has been nominated for the “Best Non-Profit of Greenville” by the Daily Reflector. Voting starts on August 7 through August 20. The rescue really needs your VOTE to claim this title so please vote here: VOTE HERE! :)

