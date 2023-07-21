Advertise With Us
Farm equipment damaged by fire near Mount Olive

Crews with the Mount Olive Fire Department fight a fire in the engine compartment of a fertilizer spreader.(Mount Olive FD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Farm equipment was damaged by a fire in Wayne County on Thursday.

Crews with the Mount Olive Fire Department say they were called to a field outside of Mount Olive on Thursday afternoon just after 3 p.m. after someone reported a piece of farm machinery on fire.

When fire crews arrived they say they found a fertilizer spreader with a fire in the engine compartment. Firefighters say they were able to put the fire out quickly.

There fertilizer spreader’s driver was not in it when it caught fire and firefighters say there were no injuries.

