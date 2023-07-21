DOT improving Greenville roundabout Sunday night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation will improve the Portertown Road roundabout in Greenville.

The roundabout connecting Portertown, East Fire Tower, and Robin roads will close 8 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. the following day. The DOT estimates it will be fixed by morning.

During the closures, drivers can follow these detours:

Fire Tower Road to southbound Portertown Road: Charles Boulevard (N.C. 43) to Herman Garris Road.

Northbound Portertown Road: Herman Garris Road to Charles Boulevard (N.C. 43) to access Fire Tower.

Southbound Portertown Road: 10th Street (N.C. 33) to Greenville Boulevard to 14th Street to access Portertown Road north of the roundabout.

Drivers are encouraged to allow time for the detour and to drive cautiously.

