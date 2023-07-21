Craven Co. bridge replacement project starts next week

COVE CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An old bridge is scheduled to be replaced starting next week.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will begin a replacement project for a 50-year-old bridge in Cove City. This project is expected to last at least six months.

Contractors will begin work Monday on the bridge on Cicero Riggs Road over Grape Creek. Work will include installing a new waterline, demolishing the current bridge, and constructing the new one. The crew aims to be done this winter.

Drivers will be detoured here during the project:

Traveling west on Cicero Riggs Road: Trenton Road, Old U.S. 70 and Prentiss Riggs Road; or

Traveling east on Cicero Riggs Road: Prentiss Riggs Road, Old U.S. 70 and Main Street.

