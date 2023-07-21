Advertise With Us
Carteret deputies ask for help finding missing person

James Powell
James Powell(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Carteret County are asking for help finding a missing man.

According to deputies with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, they are concerned about the welfare of 76-year-old James Powell.

Powell was last seen at his home on July 20th. Deputies say he could be traveling west towards Knoxville, Tennessee, and was seen in Forsyth County County.

Powell is driving a 2004 Burgundy Hyundai Santa Fe. If you have any information about his location please contact the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

