Bright Books to teach how bills become laws alongside Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance

Book signing & coffee with a cop event happening Saturday, July 22 in Greenville
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Portia Bright-Pittman wants you and your family to come out to “Coffee With A Cop” on Saturday, July 22 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Starbucks located at 1880 East Fire Tower Road in Greenville, N.C.

COFFEE WITH A COP
COFFEE WITH A COP(WITN)

It’s an opportunity for you to check out the latest Bright Books releases, get a book signed by the author Portia Bright-Pittman, and hear special guest Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance speak. There will also be scholarship giveaways.

For more information about BRIGHT BOOKS: CLICK HERE!

Also, to hear about the company’s books that were written right here in the Tar Heel State are going national and being used in once school district on the other side of the country, and what’s next for this North Carolina based author by viewing her FULL “ENC AT THREE” interview ABOVE!

PORTIA BRIGHT-PITTMAN
PORTIA BRIGHT-PITTMAN(PORTIA BRIGHT-PITTMAN)

