Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Baby birds killed when nest catches fire on power pole, authorities say

The fire department said the nest was well-known in the area and stood out to drivers on...
The fire department said the nest was well-known in the area and stood out to drivers on Interstate 84.(Morgan County Fire Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN, Utah (Gray News) – A nest of baby Ospreys on top of a power pole caught fire in Utah Wednesday.

According to the Morgan County Fire Department, the fire started when the powerline malfunctioned, causing heat to build under the dry nest.

Crews had trouble putting out the fire by the charged voltage line.

The baby birds died in the fire.

“Mama bird frantically circled overhead until the end,” the fire department said in a post on Facebook.

The fire department said the nest was well-known in the area and stood out to drivers on Interstate 84.

“Let’s hold on to the hope these beautiful birds will return next year to build a new home,” the department said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nash County tornado damage
Nash and Edgecombe counties begin cleanup, Pfizer plant closed until further notice
on highway 11
STICKY MESS: Tar tanker rollover closes Highway 11 in Lenoir County
John Chandler Caldwell
Mt. Olive coach indicted on indecent liberties charges from time as high school coach
The accident happened around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Highway Patrol says no charges in crash that killed teenage bicyclist
Christ Edwards
ECU Sports Properties announces new “Voice of the Pirates” broadcast announcer

Latest News

President Katherine Banks said in a resignation letter that she would retire immediately,...
Texas A&M University president resigns after Black journalist’s hiring at campus unravels
The four tech giants, along with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and startups Anthropic and Inflection,...
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House
Ernest McCotter, of Hampton, Virginia and Deshawn Maye, of Kinston were caught Thursday.
Two men nabbed in Virginia for 2021 Kinston murder
The bridge will be closed starting Monday.
Craven Co. bridge replacement project starts next week
The prosecutor's office said Amanda Davila has been charged in relationship to the death of the...
Bus monitor charged with manslaughter following death of 6-year-old girl