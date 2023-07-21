Atlantic Beach announced completion of spring dredging project

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The town of Atlantic Beach has announced the spring dredging project has been completed.

The town contracted Brooks Dredging & Marine Construction for the project. They removed 2,500 cubic yards of material along Royal Channel, New Causeway Channel, Causeway Channel Buoy 5A and Buoy 7A, and Money Island Channel.

Material dredged will be reused to raise sites after the sand was purchased by property owners of the Channel Marker.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.