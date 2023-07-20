Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Hot with a Few Storms Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - No severe weather is expected through the rest of the night. Warm and humid conditions take over as storms fade away or move out into the Atlantic. Storms are possible once again on Wednesday with sporadic wind damage possible. Until those storms develop, it’s going to be hot! Highs will be back in the low 90s with very high humidity. Heat indices could reach 105°F with some spots feeling hotter than that. Showers and downpours get going late afternoon into the evening. Some may not see the best chance of a storm until overnight into early Friday morning.

Rain chances fall on Friday as highs get a little higher. We may see a dip in humidity but still expect it to feel like over 100°F. Front early Saturday brings a small dip in humidity and heat. Highs may stay in the 80s for some over the weekend. You’ll still feel the humidity, it just won’t be as bad. Monday may be our next chance to see a few more afternoon storms.

TROPICS: Don is a tropical storm as it continues its loop in the Atlantic. Don is forecast to stay a tropical storm as it curves northward passing Newfoundland. Development of a separate system in the Atlantic is possible during the middle of next week. Right now, that tropical wave is off the coast of Africa and only has a 20% chance of development over the next week.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.