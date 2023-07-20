Advertise With Us
Single vehicle wreck backs up Highway 11 Thursday morning in Lenoir County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A person was taken to the hospital after a single vehicle wreck on a busy Eastern Carolina highway Thursday morning.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on the northbound lane of Highway 11 near Canady Road in Lenoir County.

That road sits in between Kinston and Grifton.

The wreck forced the northbound lane of the highway to close down.

Drivers were detoured to Hillendale Road

Officials don’t believe the person who was injured suffered from any serious injuries.

Highway patrol is investigating the crash.

