Tropical Storm Don continues to loop around in the deep Atlantic

Don poses no threat to the U.S.
By Jim Howard
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Don has maintained its tropical storm strength over the past 24 hours, and with warm water ahead of its core, this will likely remain true through the next several days. The storm will not lead to any sort of impacts for the U.S. as the track of Don continues to loop around the waters west of the Azores. This chaotic circular movement will continue through the coming weekend. Don is moving westward at 7 mph with maximum sustained winds at 50 mph. No tropical cyclone watches or warnings have been issued.

Thursday 5 a.m. update
Thursday 5 a.m. update(Jim Howard)

While the Atlantic has seen a lull in activity, ocean temperatures are quite hot. Water temperatures across most of our beaches are at or above 80°, a loose baseline for the energy required to fuel tropical systems. An increase in activity is expected over the next month as we approach the average peak of hurricane season (late August, early September). If you have not done so already, we encourage you to stock/update your hurricane preparedness kits.

