Teen seriously injured and adult hurt in separate overnight shootings in Goldsboro

Goldsboro Police Car
Goldsboro Police Car(Goldsboro PD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A teen is left in serious condition and another victim is injured after two separate shootings in Goldsboro late Wednesday night.

Goldsboro Police say the first shooting happened around 8:00 p.m., when officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 200 block of Rosewood Road.

Police say as they were responding, they were told that a person had been shot in the 1600 block of Day Circle.

Officials When they got there, they found the victim who had been shot.

That victim, 21-year-old Xzavier Mickens of Goldsboro, was treated and taken to UNC Health Wayne for non-life threatening injuries.

He was eventually released in fair condition.

While in that area, officers say they heard gunshots.

They say they soon learned that a person had been shot in the 100 block of Day Circle, and quickly responded where they found the 17-year-old male victim.

The teen was not identified

EMS took the victim to UNC Health Wayne, and then transported him to ECU Health Medical Center, where the teen is now in critical condition.

Police this shootings do not appear to be connected.

If you have any information on both shootings, you are asked to call Investigative Services Bureau at 919-580-4216 or 919-705-6572. You can call Crime Stoppers if you would like to remain anonymous.

