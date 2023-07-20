Advertise With Us
South Central's Jadyn Smith commits to NC A&T softball program

Just finished senior season at with Falcons
Jadyn Smith commits to North Carolina A&T softball program
Jadyn Smith commits to North Carolina A&T softball program(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Central softball’s Jadyn Smith announced she has committed to North Carolina A&T to continue her career in college.

Smith hit .442, with 24 stolen bases, and scored 38 runs for the Falcons this spring. She just completed her senior season and will join the Aggies for her academic and athletic future.

