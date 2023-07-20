South Central’s Jadyn Smith commits to NC A&T softball program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Central softball’s Jadyn Smith announced she has committed to North Carolina A&T to continue her career in college.

Smith hit .442, with 24 stolen bases, and scored 38 runs for the Falcons this spring. She just completed her senior season and will join the Aggies for her academic and athletic future.

