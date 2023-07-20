Advertise With Us
Silver Alert for missing New Bern man

Robert Gaskins
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from New Bern.

Robert Gaskins, 76 years old, is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Gaskins is 5′10″, weighs 164 pounds, is bald with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green/yellow t-shirt, gray pants, glasses and black shoes.

He was last seen at 2715 Woodland Avenue in New Bern.

He may be driving a black 2004 Ford Explorer Sport with the NC license plate of ECD-3937.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call New Bern police at 252-633-2020.

