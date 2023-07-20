RDU is fastest growing airport in the country

RDU AIRPORT, N.C. – Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) is the fastest-growing airport in the country based on the year-over-year number of airline seats available to book.

According to the airlines that use the airport, there are 190,000 more seats available on RDU flights in July 2023 than there were in July 2022. That means there was a 22.5 percent increase, which is the highest percentage growth among the Top 50 airports in the continental U.S

“We are seeing signs of growth everywhere at RDU, from new airlines and destinations to more passengers in the terminals and construction projects that will enhance the travel experience for airport guests in years to come,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “Summer continues to be our busiest season and it is putting us on track for a record-breaking year.”

RDU said it saw its busiest month so far this year with 1,347,508 passengers flying through the airport in June, a 22 percent increase compared to June 2022 and one percent higher than June 2019.

Holiday July 4th travel also contributed to the growth at RDU. Nearly 256,800 passengers flew through RDU from July 2 through July 7, an increase of six percent over 2019 and 24 percent more than in 2022.

Air France will become RDU’s 15th airline when it launches direct flights to Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) in October.

RDU was also awarded two federal grants to help fund critical Vision 2040 capital projects.

The first is a $10 million grant for the second phase of the North Cargo Taxilane Reconstruction project.

The Airport Authority will also receive a $15 million federal grant to help pay for the replacement of Runway 5L/23R and Taxiway B, RDU’s most important capital project.

