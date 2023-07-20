Powerball fever in the ENC with a $1 billion dollar jackpot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Powerball lottery jackpot has climbed to $1 billion dollars after there was no winner in Monday night’s $900 million dollar drawing.

One after another, ENC residents were in line to buy tickets at Marks Food Market on Pactolus Highway in Greenville Wednesday.

Greenville resident Fredi Hernandez says he has played the lottery many times in the past and would spend the cash wisely.

“I would invest that money in something that would give me some income over time for years and you know to be settle for life I guess. Buy my family you know things that they need, take my family on vacation. You know stuff like that. I guess try to help people in need” says Hernandez.

One lucky winner scored the record-high 2.04 billion Powerball jackpot last year in California.

Greenville resident David Keeton says it’s no surprise what he would do if he won a jackpot this big.

“I would just do like anybody else. Your gonna give some to your family, your gonna pick your favorite charity, with that kind of money a couple of charities, give some money to the charities and then just pay all your bills off and dream about retiring and maybe to the tropics, maybe somewhere up north like Alaska” says Keeton.

Wednesday’s jackpot is the seventh largest in us lottery history and the third largest Powerball jackpot.

According to powerball.com, the game’s enormous odds of winning are 1 in 292 million.

“I guess I will try to be smart, make smart choices and decisions about my future and my kids future. So right now i wouldn’t say I would quit. And it would be more like just investing money in something that would give me some income down the road” says Hernandez.

Ticket buyers have a chance at 1 billion paid out in yearly increments or a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

